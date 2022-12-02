Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega TAFE Industry Night showcases students' work to the heads of hospitality in region.

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega TAFE students and staff, hosting the region's best hospitality minds for the annual Industry Dinner. Picture by Robert Hayson Photography.

An exquisite seven-course meal prepared by students at Bega TAFE was enjoyed by the hospitality leaders of our region, as they discussed the challenges and strengths of the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.