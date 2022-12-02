Merimbula surfer John Wheele is bound for the USA, competing in the Men's PS-Stand 1 division at the 2022 ISA World Para Surfing Championship in Pismo Beach, California next week.
As one of the rookies on the Irukandjis, John achieved a life long goal being selected to join the 10 other Australian surfers in the team and was keen to show his mettle on the international stage.
"Representing this amazing country is the greatest honour and a major goal of mine since I was a child. I am looking forward to sharing this experience with the rest of the team but also my amazing wife Jackie, who has been the greatest supporter of me and my goals," he said
John is missing his right hand, sternum and three ribs and credits his wife continually for the success he's had as a surfer.
"She has trained me - keeping me fit and focused the whole time since the Australian titles. I am also looking forward to hopefully inspiring the younger generations with any type of impairment to get out there and chase their dreams," John said.
Competitors will take to the beach on Monday morning (Pacific Standard Time) for the first day of the week-long event, and the Aussies will be out for revenge after the US claimed the team title at last year's event.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
