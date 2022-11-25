Carmen Moreing has a vision for a new and unique dining experience for Merimbula, and it's not far off being revealed to the public.
Many in town - particularly pedestrians - would have noticed the closure of the arcade at the top end of Market St and wondered at all the construction work.
As owners of the building and thoroughfare, Ms Moreing and husband Charlie have spent considerable time - and dollars - preparing it to be reopened as an "eat street", a city-style arcade where people can enjoy food and drinks from adjacent outlets.
Currently, Little Alice is a pop-up coffee shopfront. However, once the renovations are complete, it's hoped to be a fully fledged cafe, alongside a restaurant and bar, with all outdoor seating under a decadent covered arcade.
It's been dubbed "Galleria".
Liquor licences have already been secured, but remain dependent on final approval from council over the site's change of use (it used to be a tattoo parlour).
"Merimbula has seen some really hard years. We wanted to add something special to town," Ms Moreing said.
"We're hoping this will appeal to locals who want to enjoy a glass of wine and a cheese platter after work, or for couples like us where we can sit at the same table and I can enjoy some Japanese food while Charlie has a big steak.
"It's going to be something really special."
Ms Moreing said while it still might look a way off being ready, all was in order for it to be revealed in around two weeks.
They already have their first function booked for early December - around 100 women for a fundraiser for Merimbula Public School, a cause Ms Moreing said was dear to her as a long-time local.
She had already been on a significant recruitment drive, bringing in around 24 staff members in preparation for summer trading.
The "soft opening" of Little Alice allowed Ms Moreing to begin inducting and training them prior to what was hoped would be a booming summer.
Ms Moreing said she was working closing with BVSC planning department to try to ensure all approvals were in place before the fundraiser.
"Merimbula is a fantastic community, and we really need the support of BVSC in order to get back on our feet after a shocking couple of years.
"The volume of DAs that are currently sitting with BVSC really need some urgent intervention to assist with staff levels and processing timeframes.
"The timeframes locals are currently experiencing are well outside the Premier's indicator targets and this is having a devastating impact the local community that has already suffered so much."
She hoped the process to allow the "Galleria" to operate at full capacity would happen smoothly. Until then, several of the shops included in their building already have approvals to operate as a cafe.
"We've both been running ragged trying to get ready," Ms Moreing said.
"We took the risk to start all the work, because as soon as the DA is through we're ready to rock and roll."
