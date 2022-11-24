There's a joke between seismologists - you install a seismograph and they never record anything.
This certainly wasn't the case for Adjunct Professor of Central Queensland University Kevin McCue, with his seismograph registering Tuesday's 3.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Batemans Bay just two days after he installed it beneath a Bega home.
"I had a phone call from a colleague in Melbourne who said - 'You've just induced an earthquake by putting in the seismograph',"- Professor Kevin McCue
Professor McCue had a keen interest in the history of Bega earthquakes, and has worked on finding magnitudes and epicentres of past earthquakes, including the large 4.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Bega in 1912.
With 50 years of experience in the field, including previous work with Geoscience Australia and numerous Universities, Professor McCue is a member of the Seismological Association of Australia and had planned to install a new seismograph in the Bega region for quite a while.
While the nearest seismograph for Tuesday's earthquake was in Ulladulla, the Bega seismograph helped to pinpoint the epicentre of the event, which was 65km offshore and at a shallow depth.
"You've got to have them distributed across a big area, you need them at all different angles to locate the earthquake properly. Bega is the most south-eastern station, so it's very useful," Professor McCue said.
An accelerometer and a seismometer were installed beneath Christine and Michael Goonreys' property, good friends of Professor McCue who were happy to donate their router and internet access in the name of science.
Unfortunately after the installation, to the frustration of Professor McCue, the internet connection wasn't working, meaning that potential data wouldn't be registered or collected.
With a quick call to Telstra by Christine Goonrey, a temporary repair to the faulty internet line was made on Monday - just in time for the earthquake that struck at 8.44 on Tuesday morning.
"I was there Saturday, and we didn't have internet access at the time. Telstra did a some sort of a software fix at their end just in time for the earthquake," Prof McCue said.
Professor McCue said the most recent tremor was a timely reminder for council to check that buildings in the Valley, such as schools were earthquake resistant.
"There are quiet a few earthquakes happening on and off the continental shelf near the Bega Valley," Professor McCue said.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
