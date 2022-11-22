Bermagui and District CWA is looking to expand on its already impressive track record of providing affordable accommodation for seniors.
However, it needs to raise around $250,000 to do so.
Cath Renwick and Michelle Craig said Bermagui resident Florence Froggett made a very generous bequest more than 15 years ago, which the CWA invested with an aim to put it towards two affordable housing units.
"We now have $500,000 but it still isn't enough," Ms Craig said.
Ms Renwick said they tried to build about 12 years ago but despite the pressing need for housing for disadvantaged people they ran into so many problems due to NSW government regulations.
The branch has run four existing affordable social housing units since 1981.
The aged persons independent living units were built on their property at Corunna Street next to the CWA Rooms and Seaside Cottage.
The units were largely funded by a $60,000 Commonwealth government grant in the late 1970s and with help from Bermagui identity Sam Sinclair and his wife who was CWA branch president at the time.
The four units have been fully occupied ever since and tenancy only changes when a tenant passes away or goes into care.
Some tenants have home help, "but they can generally manage on their own and we do our best to look after them and help with the lawns and garden", Ms Renwick said.
The branch charged tenants a modest rent, which is "very affordable for someone on the government pension and we use the rent to pay the rates and maintain the units", she said.
"Because it is minimal rent we need to raise funds to build the other two."
The ball got rolling with their High Tea and Hats fundraiser on Saturday, November 12.
That raised $1600.
The branch also gets income from Seaside Cottage, a holiday rental that opened in the 1940s.
"That is also very affordable and is the branch's major fundraiser to go back into the community," Ms Craig said.
"We are lifting the rate in January for the summer season to raise money to build the two new units," she said.
With the help of a private consultant who works in town planning, they now have council approval and are seeking quotes from builders.
"The whole reason we want to do this is the success of these existing four units," Ms Renwick said.
"We know there is a need and we are determined to get this done."
Any contribution to the building project can be made to Bermagui CWA president Paula Rumble on 0428 436 228.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
