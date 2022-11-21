Barbecue Smokeout Competition to debut at 2023 Bega Show

In a battle of the tongs, meat-smoking savants will put their skills to the test in the newest attraction to feature in the upcoming Bega Show.
The BBQ Smokeout is planned for the Saturday of the show, with contestants given the day to cook chicken, beef and ribs in the low and slow style for judges to taste and rank.
The Bega Show Smokeout judging will take place on February 18, however contestants will have to set up their barbecues a day prior.
Bega Show committee member Matthew Hughes was the driving force behind the show's newest event, and looked forward to the spectacle of the competition for showgoers.
"The idea is to just get people to understand barbecuing. We're keeping it open so that people can walk around and see what the teams are cooking and they can ask questions," Mr Hughes said.
"It's also to about how barbecuing promotes moments around a flame."
With the event announcement proving popular on the Bega Show's Facebook Page, Mr Hughes said while spots were filling up quickly, there were still entries available.
Teams will need to supply a logo to go along with their meat and cooking gear, with the show then marketing the teams for spectators to get behind.
Prizes will be awarded for the best smoked meats, and some contestants may be able able to sell their finished product at the show.
If it proves a success, organisers will look to add the BBQ Smokeout as a staple of the show in years to come.
For rules and sign up info click here.
