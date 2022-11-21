Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Fun of the Country Fair returns to Sapphire Coast Anglican College

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Freya Russell, Maharleya Fuller and Miley Curtis from the Tarraganda-Bega Rural Youth at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College Country Fair. Picture by Ben Smyth

Sapphire Coast Anglican College's Country Fair returned in a big way on Saturday, November 19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.