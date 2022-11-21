Fun of the Country Fair returns to Sapphire Coast Anglican College

Sapphire Coast Anglican College's Country Fair returned in a big way on Saturday, November 19.
With the weather on their side, organisers from the college's P&F committee welcomed a huge crowd to a day full of family activities and student performances.
The petting zoo was as popular as always - especially with the attraction of a huge pig to pat this year - while pony rides were also busy.
There was a host of fun games for young children to enjoy, while parents wandered the various market stalls and displays.
Throughout the day, SCAC students from all primary school years performed for the crowd, including barn dancing, string music and "chair drumming" (pool noodles and school chairs).
Take a look through a selection of photos from the day in our gallery below.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
