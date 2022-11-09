Australian salmon are abundant off our beaches and headlands.
Salmon respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits.
Try the local beaches; Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings especially at dusk.
Good salmon and tailor are also available from the headlands.
The salmon also enter local estuaries and in the Merimbula Channel gather at the Bridge in large schools together with tailor where they can feed on whitebait travelling down from the Top Lake.
Good size luderick are also gathering about the Merimbula bridge and may be taken with stingy weed or artificial flies.
Ocean flathead are now biting well off the coast.
Try Cowdroys near the Pinnacle reef, Kianinny, Tura Headland and off Haycock Beach.
Best results from 15 fathoms while drifting.
Keep your rigs ready for gummy shark just north of Long Point and at the inner edge of Horseshoe reef.
Good snapper and morwong remain off Long Point at 20 fathoms and north of Haycock Point at 22 fathoms.
Try also the Horseshoe Reef, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Bream is the club's species of the month for November.
Fish the lake and oyster rack edges at Merimbula.
At Pambula there are some lovely bream about, try close to the oyster racks about the shark hole.
At Mogareeka good bream can be taken near Thompsons using pumped nippers bait and some good luderick have been taken using prawn like soft plastics.
November is the month of the Tri-Estuary Challenge.
The event takes its name from the three areas that can be fished - the Bega River Estuary, Merimbula Lake including Merimbula Back Lake, and Pambula Lake and River.
It's a two-day competition scheduled for the weekend of November 26-27.
This year there are six species on the list and 42 prizes to be won, plus lots of junior lucky draw participation prizes, all from a prize pool of over $5,000. The prize pool also encourages lady participants.
Entry for juniors is free and seniors $30. Visit the club's website for entry details, www.mbglac.com.au.
The Spencer Park clubhouse will be open on Friday, November 11, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome
Membership applications and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.