Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Most species starting to bite as weather warms: Far South Coast weekly fishing report

Updated November 9 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Mayberry, Merimbula club's new president, shows a monster 453cm luderick taken on a soft plastic lure in Merimbula Lake. Picture supplied

Australian salmon are abundant off our beaches and headlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.