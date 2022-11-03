Memorial trophy for Wallaga fishing trip winner

The salmon also enter local estuaries and in the Merimbula Channel gather at the bridge in large schools together with tailor where they can feed on whitebait travelling down from the Top Lake. Salmon respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits. Try the local beaches for salmon and tailor especially at dusk. Good salmon and tailor are also available from the headlands. Good size luderick are also gathering about the Merimbula bridge and may be taken with stingy weed or artificial flies that look like the weed.