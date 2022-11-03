Bega District News
Memorial trophy for Wallaga fishing trip winner

Updated November 3 2022 - 11:16am, first published 11:12am
Stephanie Shaw of Tura Beach is the winner of the Mex Williams Memorial Trophy for the longest dusky flathead, presented by trip convener Peter Lawler.

The club's annual trip away was held at Wallaga Lake and the Bermagui River this year in surprisingly sunny weather and a top weekend was had by all.

