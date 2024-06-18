Windy weather keeps anglers closer to shore

With all the windy weather last week and over the weekend, in addition to the large seas, the fishing has been restricted to the estuaries.
Even those were not giving up too many fish.
I have no reports of flathead fishing outside this week but would think with the big seas over Sunday and into this week that the flathead would move wider offshore to depths of 40-plus meters to get away from the churned-up waters.
I have heard of some reef fishing early last week.
The snapper were on the bite, float baiting using fresh salmon and slimy mackerel strips for bait, and paternoster fishing a few leatherjackets, morwong and an odd gummy shark.
One gummy landed was estimated at over 10kg.
These seas over the weekend should stir up the waters and bring the snapper on the bite when it settles down a bit.
All our estuaries have plenty of salmon in them, you will need a variety of different lures if you are chasing them as they are very touchy to catch now.
Saturday, I saw a lot of salmon coming past Spencer Park in Merimbula on the change of tide.
That was low tide and starting to rise at around 9am, and for the time I was there, I only saw one salmon caught on a plastic and the other on a fly out of a boat.
There are also some trevally being caught in the top lake with the odd tailor and salmon. There is still a few bream around the oyster leases and lake edges.
The beaches at Bournda and the Tathra river mouth, before the rough weather, were giving up a few salmon and odd tailor also. They were also being caught using lures.
Our game fishing might liven up for us on the Far South Coast if this wind ever eases up.
The commercial boats were unloading plenty of bluefin in Eden and Bermagui over the weekend and it looks like the fish they were catching might only be about 60 nautical miles southeast of Greencape.
Fingers crossed the amateur fishermen get to have a fish for them in the coming weeks.
The Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club is having its seafood dinner this Saturday, June 22. There are still a few seats available.
Check the MBGLAC website for details at www.mbglac.com.au.
The club is open every Friday night, opening at 6pm. Come down for a social drink and catch up on the week's fishing report. All welcome.
