Legendary Australian basketball coach Adrian Hurley inducted into Sport Australia Hall of Fame

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 14 2022 - 2:34am, first published 1:30am
Adrian Hurley OAM is among nine new inductees to the Sport Australia Hall of Fame named on October 13, 2022. Picture supplied

Adrian Hurley OAM has coached national Olympic basketballers, established the Australian Institute of Sport basketball program, and headed up Basketball NSW.

