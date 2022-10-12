Aspiring models from Sapphire Coast Anglican College (SCAC) and Disability Trust will be strutting their stuff on the catwalk on Saturday, October 15.
Around 15 would-be male and female models ranging in age from 19 to their 70s will be modelling sustainable fashion in the SCAC hall, Bega, from 1-3pm.
The Spring Fashion Show was first held in 2019.
It was an initiative by two SCAC students who were participating in the YWCA Youth Frontiers program.
Disability Trust jumped at the opportunity to become involved in the fashion parade given one of its clients, Katie Harris, wanted to be a model.
The 2019 show opened doors for Katie.
With the help of Miss Planet Australia representative Krysta Heath, Katie took part in the Miss Auto D'Elegance fashion runway charity event at Bankstown Airport in November 2019.
Katie's mother, Tracey Harris, said the event was a world-first and huge.
"It was quite a special occasion for the modelling industry. They had people from all over the world."
Katie has since sat for a photographer who was doing a portrait workshop and received a scholarship for International Women's Day from then-Mayor Kristy McBain, as well as a Women of Substance award from the Pambula Rotary Club.
After appearing in Saturday's fashion parade, Katie will be at the Merimbula Special Events Committee fundraiser, Breakfast at Tiffany's, in the Merimbula RSL on Thursday, November 3 from 10am to 2pm.
Next are several workshops with Rebus Theatre to prepare Katie for performances in Canberra, Braidwood and locally.
Tracey said Katie transformed when she was performing.
"She just glows. It is like my little girl has gone and there is someone else."
Jodie Stewart was involved in the 2019 parade as YWCA Youth Frontiers Program coordinator for the South Coast and remains heavily connected with the event as chair of its organising committee.
"Due to the success of the 2019 show we were planning to hold it annually, but because of COVID we had to postpone several times."
This year's models will wear sustainable fashion from Vinnie's in Merimbula and Bega, the Salvos in Merimbula and Bega, Green Queen in Bega, Cobargo's Bowerbird and Bus Stop Costumes in Pambula.
Tickets for Saturday's Spring Fashion Show cost $5 for children, $12 for students and $15 for adults and can be purchased here.
There will be raffles and prizes from local businesses.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
