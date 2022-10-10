Group 16 premiers the Bega Roosters have secured the signature of successful first-season coach Cameron Vazzoler for 2023.
Club stalwart and life member Garry Arkin said the announcement was met with a "thundering roar of approval" at the club's annual presentation night on Saturday, October 8.
The night reignited the exuberance of the Roosters' grand final victory over Tathra last month, with around 90 players and supporters attending.
The presentation saw popular rugged front row forward Ryan Apps pick up the John "Tuddy" Welsh Players Player award, as well as club Best and Fairest.
Matthew Wheatley took out the John "Gee" Ahkin Rookie of the Year award as well as the coveted Diversi Shield as the club's most improved player.
The awards capped a great year for the Canberra Raiders-bound SG Ball forward.
The Lloyd Martin Coaches Award was won by Jackson Whitby, while young guns Bailey Caldwell and Liam Kelly won Most Improved and Encouragement awards.
Tom McMillan's moving retirement speech brought loud applause and chants of "one more year" around the packed lounge.
Todd Rollason picked up the Bob and Paul Wilson Best Forward, and Shae Gray the Best Back.
A further highlight of the evening was the presentation of premiership jackets to the players and committee by a member of the 1966 premiership side, Barry Benny, and former '80s player and past Country captain, player, coach and Bega club president John Cooper.
For the Bega Chicks, Ash Londero picked up three awards while Phoebe Ruzicka was presented with the Andrew Badullovich Coaches Award for the league tag side.
Meanwhile Dannii Young was the Kezie Apps Players Player, and Alli Ringland the Trudi Burnell award for Best and Fairest.
Lily Warby was recognised for her 10th year as a Bega Chick.
Lyndan Rix was first to walk the red carpet for reserve grade as the side's leading try scorer, with Joven Pittman the leading points scorer.
Dylan Dunning grabbed the coaches award and Dylan Londero most improved, while Josh Whitby won Players Player, and under 18 Kane Hetherington took out the Best and Fairest in a tough initiation to grade football.
Club chairman Phil Dummett also took the opportunity to thank a long list of sponsors.
