Ziggy Alberts' connection to the Far South Coast goes well beyond his headline act at Wanderer Festival

Although Ziggy Alberts hails from the Sunshine Coast, he has a rich history with the Far South Coast that first began when he played a house show in Towamba about eight years ago.
Since then he said he's played two or three shows in Towamba, a few at the Pambula surf club, two above Wild Rye's bakery in Pambula, and a show at Club Sapphire in Merimbula.
Ziggy told Australian Community Media on Saturday September 24 before he played Wanderer Festival that his connection and history with the Far South Coast made him extremely invested in the success of the inaugural event.
He said over the past two or three years he hadn't been able to play a show in the region due to the climate around COVID, so he was thrilled to be back for such a big show.
"I was so wrapped to come and was really invested in seeing this festival go ahead. It's really amazing to headline it knowing the area quite well," he said.
"We talk about these things happening but when they actually do happen - it's awesome for the region.
"I'm from a regional town so I know what it's like - you don't get those things so it's pretty cool," he said.
Ziggy bunks with mates when his visits the area, often staying at a friend's place in Merimbula.
He said one of the main things he loves to do while visiting is to play Hacky Sack with friend Harry Peters, but he also loves to take it easy when he's in town or spend time going surfing - a welcomed respite from the hustle and bustle during tours.
"Just the simplicity of cruising and walking into town when you're travelling a lot is really cool.
"It's a pretty tight knit crew here, so I just feel lucky to have some local people here and be able to experience the place kind of like how it is," he said.
Funnily enough, the last time Ziggy was on the Far South Coast was only a few months ago while holidaying at the start of 2022.
He used the time to film two music videos from his upcoming album Dancing in the Dark - set to be released in November. His songs Campfire and The Sun and the Sea were both shot in Merimbula.
He said he always worked on writing new songs "while on the road" and had been playing around with some new songs while visiting as the coastline always inspired him.
Ziggy wasn't in any rush to leave either, having flown in a few days before the festival and with plans to stay back a few days afterwards before road tripping up to Wollongong for his next show on September 30.
"While touring it can be kind of rare that you get that time, so I'm really happy to spend it here."
Ziggy acknowledged the vast musical talent on the Far South Coast and said the folk and blue-grass scene was "really great down here".
He also gave a shout out to local big name artists and influences on his own music - Daniel Champagne from Bega and Kim Churchill from Merimbula.
He said he felt there was something unique about places on the "edges" of Eastern Australia like the Far South Coast. He compared his experience here to the Northern Rivers - it being the most easterly point of Australia.
"There is something special about those places that are kind of the edges of the earth," he said.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
