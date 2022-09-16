Petrol prices set to jump as fuel excise pumps back up

While petrol prices in Bega have dropped back in recent weeks from their $2-plus-a-litre highs of June and July, they are about to jump back, and then some.
The federal government cut its fuel excise in half back in March amid spiralling cost-of-living pressures and rising fuel costs due to the war in Ukraine.
However, that grace period for motorists expires on September 29.
At the time it was implemented in March, the government's temporary move saved motorists about 22 cents a litre.
Fuel prices continued to rise though, reaching all time-highs by June.
They have declined somewhat in the meantime, but in Bega the price for unleaded petrol (ULP91) is still 189.9cpl - the highest in the Bega Valley and some 30cpl higher than the Sydney average.
According to the NRMA's latest fuel price report, Kiah General Store has the cheapest fuel in the Valley with ULP91 for 152.5cpl.
Meanwhile, diesel in Bega is selling for 214.9cpl at both Caltex outlets and 215.9 at Shell. It ranges between a high of 234.9cpl at Wyndham to a low of 159.4cpl at Tilba according to the NRMA.
After the fuel excise is reinstated on September 29, prices will rise by an expected 25.3cpl.
However, a spokesperson for the NRMA said the price rise could take five to seven days depending on retailers' existing stock levels.
"They won't go up magically on the 29th, there's no evidence to say that every service station will change their prices on that day," they said.
"They are meant to sell through all the fuel they currently have and had purchased at the lower price and then once they purchase more fuel from the wholesaler that's when they need to start charging that higher amount because they have paid more for that fuel.
"We're hopeful that on the 29th, once the excise is returned to the fuel amount, that we won't see prices changing at the bowser, particularly in regional areas, for about a week."
The NRMA's advice to motorists is to fill up soon to avoid paying significantly more for fuel in a few week's time.
As prices do start to rise, they are encouraged to check fuel price monitoring apps, such as MyNRMA, to ensure they fill up at the cheapest retailer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.