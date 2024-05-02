Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Renewed appeal for public help with missing Cooma man

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 2 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are renewing an appeal for information relating to a missing man in the state's south.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.