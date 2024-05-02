Renewed appeal for public help with missing Cooma man

Police are renewing an appeal for information relating to a missing man in the state's south.
John Locker - also known as Tony - was last seen on Culey Avenue, Cooma, about 1pm on Monday, April 29.
Family reported 77-year-old John missing to the Monaro Police District that evening.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District, with assistance from POLAir, the State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Services, NSW Marine Rescue, and ACT Police have been involved in searches, but Mr Locker has not been located.
Police are now reminding home owners in the Cooma area and surrounds to check outbuildings including garages, sheds and other structures.
For those who have checked earlier in the week, they're urged to check once again.
Police and family hold concerns for John's welfare as he lives with medical conditions that require medication.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180-190cm tall, about 80-90kg, of medium build, with short white and grey hair, and brown eyes and may be travelling with his dog, a black and white border collie named Sophie.
John is known to frequent the following areas, Carlaminda, Buckenderra, Berridale, Cooma, Numerella, Bobundra, Jindabyne, Adaminaby, and Old Adaminaby.
Police believe John may be travelling in a 1997-model two-door Toyota Hilux single-cab tabletop which is white with a green stripe up the side, NSW registration WKR 789.
Anyone with information into John's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
