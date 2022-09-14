Exciting announcements as Wanderer Festival starts taking shape

Things are shaping up for the Wanderer Festival with stages going up this week and new announcements by festival founder Simon Daly.
Excitement is building on the Far South Coast as the three stages have started taking shape at the Pambula sports grounds ahead of the festival's opening day on September 23.
The three day festival is boasting some great Australian talent from Ziggy Alberts to The Teskey Brothers, Sarah Blasko, Isabella Manfredi, Wolfmother and the DMA's - to name a few.
There will also be celebrated international talents such as Curtis Harding, The Dandy Warhols and a full arts program including circus, comedy and theatre - organisers say there is something for everyone at the festival.
Festival founder Simon Daly said he was excited to share the latest "exciting news" for Wanderer, which included festival camping opening up one day earlier and day tickets opening up for the Friday.
"Since a public holiday has been declared nationally for the Queen's passing, we've decided to open up the camping one day earlier," he said.
"So that those travelling from a distance can start travelling down a day earlier to set up camp, free of charge on the Thursday."
Mr Daly said the camping on Thursday night extended to all patrons that had booked festival camping tickets.
"On the Thursday evening we'll also be screening two films at Oaklands," he said.
The two films include Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Happy Gilmore.
Mr Daly said they had also decided to release single-day tickets for the Friday in addition to existing weekend ticket options.
"We know a lot of people wanted to see The Teskey Brothers, Josh Pyke and so on, so we thought let's open up a day ticket since our other day tickets for the weekend are selling really strongly," he said.
Mr Daly said there was a range of ticket options available for the festival from which people could choose .
"I think some people have gotten the idea that the festival is sold out, but that was only the pre-sale tickets.
"We still have plenty of tickets available, even if they are selling really well," he said.
Mr Daly said the first day of the festival was one not to miss with some of the big anticipated acts taking the stage and a great program scheduled for the day.
"It's going to be a really nice way to open the festival," he said.
Mr Daly said he was really excited to see the big tops for the stage go up this week, especially after the setbacks the festival industry had suffered from in recent years.
"The last three years have been tough for my industry due to COVID, but to see that vision starting to come together makes you realise that we're finally here," he said
Tickets can be purchased online on the Wanderer Festival website and range from one day tickets for the Friday and Sunday, two day tickets for the Saturday and Sunday to three day tickets for the full experience.
There are also several camping tickets for onsite, beachside and Oaklands, along with the luxurious glamping option.
