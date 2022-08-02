Wanderer is looking for a fun and diverse mix of people, especially crafters and creatives, to help bring next month's festival to life.
The inaugural Wanderer Festival is almost here, coming to Pambula Beach on September 23-25.
It promises to be a multi-generational celebration of music, art, culture and immersive arts.
With only weeks to go and an incredible amount of work needed to prepare, festival organisers are putting the call out for volunteers of all ages and skillsets.
The festival preparations will present a variety of volunteering opportunities that will fall between September 12-26 - in return for their time, volunteers will receive free admission to the full festival program.
"In exchange for working a minimum of 12 hours as a festival volunteer in the lead-up to, or throughout the festival, volunteers will receive a full three-day admission pass to the festival," Wanderer volunteer coordinator Belinda Rosenbaum said.
Ms Rosenbaum said some roles would happen during the festival, while there were others that are in preparation for the weekend.
She said there were volunteer roles for all ages, even children, given a good proportion of Wanderer was dedicated to a family-friendly creative arts precinct.
"In particular, we are seeking people to be part of the Wanderer decor team.
"This will see volunteers being part of a making and creating hub - sewing, making pom poms, painting signs, knitting, making flags and the like."
Ms Rosenbaum said those with a creative edge could join the decor team in facilitated craft activities ahead of the festival dates to prepare decorative materials that will give the entire Wanderer site "a lush look and arts festival vibe".
"And it all has to be made from scratch - given this is the inaugural festival," she added.
There are also the more expected volunteer opportunities during the festival, including welcoming people, information booths, runners, and roles for skilled people such as those with office administration experience.
Ms Rosenbaum said they were keen to match the right people with the right roles.
"There are a variety of ways to participate as a volunteer, and there are a variety of skills and attributes we are looking for," Ms Rosenbaum said.
"The Wanderer volunteer coordinators are looking to place people perfectly in roles or teams which will mean their volunteering experience will be meaningful, fun, and fulfilling."
Anybody interested to know more can go to the Wanderer website
Decor team volunteers can use this link to express their interest
Applications are open until positions have been filled.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
