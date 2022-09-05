Marine Rescue and Surf Lifesaving NSW in Far South Coast exercises

A marine search and rescue exercise was held at Eden to ensure local emergency services are "rescue ready" should a real emergency occur.
The exercise in early September, included 25 Marine Rescue NSW volunteers from the Eden and Merimbula units as well as 12 representatives from Surf Lifesaving NSW, four representatives of NSW Police Marine Area Command and one from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
The scenario saw members of the emergency services searching for a missing vessel at sea and along the shoreline, with members in the Eden Marine Rescue radio room participating along with volunteers undertaking a complementary desktop exercise.
Marine Rescue NSW Zone Commander South Mike Hammond said that the exercise was a great way to get local emergency service members together to practise skills they might use in a real emergency.
"This exercise is one of several held along the coastline, and brings together practitioners from a range of emergency services in a testing scenario," Commander Hammond said.
"The scenario enables our Marine Rescue NSW members to build their collaboration skills and to better understand how to work effectively together, ensuring the best possible response in an emergency when every second counts."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.