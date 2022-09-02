South Coast clubs take on endurance challenge for mental health

Three South Coast surf clubs will take on a 24-hour endurance 'row' next weekend to raise funds and awareness for mental health.
Bermagui SLSC, Pambula SLSC, and Tathra SLSC will all take part in the Gotcha4Life 24 Hour Row for mental fitness by keeping their rowing machines moving for 24 hours from 12pm on Saturday, September 10, to 12pm on Sunday, September 11.
Along with members of the lifesaving clubs, community heroes, celebrities, and politicians often take part in the endurance event.
Funds raised during the row will go to Gotcha4Life, a mental fitness foundation with a vision of zero suicides in Australia. Those funds will then be put back into participating communities with programs catered to their needs.
Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce said many surf lifesaving clubs had been touched by suicide and wanted to take action.
"Surf clubs are community centred, they strive to help, protect and work together. They want to take action to help look after their people, especially in this post-pandemic time," he said.
"A surf club's role is not only to protect and save lives on the beach, it's also to help build the mental fitness of their members and community and help save lives off the beach and that's why we love this event."
Each of the South Coast locations will be connected via Zoom and live streamed on Facebook.
Gotcha4Life founder Gus Worland, a TV and radio personality famous for his work on Triple M, said being able to watch teams rowing together across the country was "pretty special".
"We're working together towards a common goal, we all want to end suicide and part of that is about helping people realise they don't have to worry alone. No one is alone throughout the event, right through the night you can tune in and see everyone rowing their hearts out," he said.
The event was started in 2017 by members of the Avalon Beach SLSC after a number of tragic suicides in their area.
Other clubs soon jumped on board, and it has grown exponentially in the five years since.
"We love this event because it brings so many communities together and shows solidarity and passion for a suicide-free Australia," event founder Mel Wellings said.
"We can't believe what started as one club trying to make a difference locally has evolved in involve thousands of people, and to think about the people it's helped and the lives we've saved is huge."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
