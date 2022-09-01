Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

EcoCrews prove their environmental credentials

MW
By Marion Williams
September 1 2022 - 2:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The EcoCrews team at Camel Rock

Over the last nine months an EcoCrews team has rescued degraded sites in the Bega Valley shire, with Camel Rock and Pambula beaches in particular benefitting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.