Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Mural artists livening up Bega's regional gallery building site

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
August 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the new regional art gallery emerges behind scaffolding, in front the centuries-old bond between Australia and Indonesia is also being brought to life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.