Your never-ending guide to what's on in the Bega Valley

On Friday afternoon there will be a free event in the foyer under the theme 'youth led change'. There will be an open space play in the park, food trucks, juggling, hula hooping, skipping and giant scrabble. Friday night will be a evening of speakers and performers sharing their big visions for positive change in our community through the lens of 'what if we all took care of country?'. Saturday will feature speakers, presentations, workshops, and films on how we already take care of country and what else we can do to regenerate all aspects of life in the Bega Valley and beyond. Tickets $15 - $50 at events.humanitix.com/festival-of-daring-possibilities-2022