Your never-ending guide to what's on in the Bega Valley

Jazz Club
August 18
Advertisement
The Down South Jazz Club hosts the Sapphire Coast Jazz Band with a varied program of jazz ranging from traditional favourites through to swing, bebop, modern, Latin and funk. The band encourages dancing. Cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors, music starts at 7.30pm. To book email bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Far South Film Festival
August 19-21
Kicking off the festival is the VIP launch party on Friday night, August 19, with a film noir theme. Festival sessions are at the Picture Show Man Cinema, Merimbula or online with afternoon tea, Q&As and gala awards ceremony at Twyford Hall. There's also a networking dinner on the Saturday evening. See farsouthfilmfestival.com for full details and tickets.
Beekeeping for change at Moodji
August 20
Join apiarists, Melissa McKendrick (Straw Castle Collective) and Adrian Iodice (Beekeeping Naturally) for an interactive exploration of the role our buzzy friends play in agriculture and our broader ecology at Moodji Farm from 10am. Discuss what challenges bees and apiarists face and how we might best assist them both moving forward into impending drought and climate change. Participants will look at a range of hive systems, approaches to their management, and how growers could evolve their respective patches and practices to better support our magical pollinators. Mini bee enthusiasts are then encouraged to participate in a series of kids activities beginning at 1pm. Entry by donation, please bring a cup and a hat. A light brunch will be provided, no booking required.
Drag show
August 19
Australia's six-foot something songstress Prada Clutch and her 'girls' pay tribute to the history of Aussie drag - in concert. Revisit the good ol' days with Les Girls in the 60's, sing along to classic disco hits and sashay into today with a celebration of chart-topping music icons that have inspired drag performers around the world. The show is headlined by Prada Clutch; one of Australia's most in demand live-singing drag queens. Held at the Bega Civic Centre from 8pm, tickets at pradaclutchsalldragrevue.com
Yarn Bombing Festival
August 20
Advertisement
Look out for coloured yarn bombs around Merimbula and enjoy activities in the Old School Museum grounds on Saturday, August 20, 10am to 2pm. A wide range of volunteer groups will be represented to showcase their activities and interests, there will be food, music and sales tables of crafts, books and jewellery and the museum displays open for inspection.
Hash House Harriers
August 20
Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers will meet at 1418 Nethercote Rd, Greigs Flat at 2pm. Come for a run/walk at Greigs Flat with the Harriers (part of a worldwide running/walking group). Further info contact Pete on 0408 289 562.
Festival of daring possibilities
August 26-27
Advertisement
On Friday afternoon there will be a free event in the foyer under the theme 'youth led change'. There will be an open space play in the park, food trucks, juggling, hula hooping, skipping and giant scrabble. Friday night will be a evening of speakers and performers sharing their big visions for positive change in our community through the lens of 'what if we all took care of country?'. Saturday will feature speakers, presentations, workshops, and films on how we already take care of country and what else we can do to regenerate all aspects of life in the Bega Valley and beyond. Tickets $15 - $50 at events.humanitix.com/festival-of-daring-possibilities-2022
Sisters in Crime festival
August 27 - 28
Australia's most popular female crime writers will converge on the South Coast for a two-day writers festival which includes a full day of panels and in-conversations at the Cobargo School of Arts on August 27 and writing and podcasting workshops in Merimbula on August 28. Tickets are available in person and for the live feed. More info and tickets at www.headlandfestival.com.au/
Advertisement
Garden Club
August 27
The Merimbula & District Garden Club will host Paul West, Brent Whiter and Colin Johnson, for a morning of gardening Q&As on Saturday, August 27. Paul, known for hosting River Cottage Australia, is a passionate advocate of growing food in backyards, cooking simple, nutritious meals and fostering connections to community and country. Brent Whiter is a registered horticulturist and local garden centre owner for 37 years, and he loves to impart his knowledge to other keen gardeners. Colin Johnson has been actively working as a horticultural professional in the nursery and garden industry for the past 22 years. He is a fanatical plant collector and passionate gardener, and he actively practices and promotes natural, low-maintenance gardening techniques. The Garden Club meets on the fourth Saturday of the month at 10.30am at the Merimbula RSL Club. For more information, contact Kate on 0459 423 915.
Food forests for change at Moodji
August 28
Advertisement
Join Darren Martin of The Royal Botanical Gardens and Moodji manager, Dan Bakker, for a hands-on deep dive into the world of Syntropic Food Forestry and Hugelkultur from 10am. Having completed significant preparations of a 215sq/m site, Moodji is keen to share this model of integrated ecological systems using excavated contour swales, reticulated spoon drainage, slow burn sub-soil composting and diverse 'seven realms' planting. Bolstered by cover crop seeding and chicken rotation, this technique will showcase a next-level form of permaculture that is gaining attention across the globe due to its capacity to mitigate the extremes of drought and climate change. Please bring gloves, cup and a hat. Entry by donation and a light brunch will be provided.
CWA Tilba Vintage Garden Party
September 10
Tilba CWA's Vintage Garden Party fundraiser will showcase the village's long and rich history as it honours Elsie Bate, Tilba District CWA president 1934-1970. There will be talks about Tilba's history, three sittings of High Tea, four sittings of Wine and Cheese tastings and music by Stitch. Also croquet, bocce, giant jenga, table tennis, raffles, lucky door prizes, a chocolate wheel and a scavenger hunt. Prizes for the best dressed male and best dressed female in vintage outfits (1920s and 1930s). 11am-3pm at Mountain Valley Farm, Tilba Tilba, at the base of Gulaga. General entry to the Vintage Garden Party is $5 per person or $10 per family.
Advertisement
Wanderer Festival
September 23 - 25
Wanderer heralds a new genre of boutique festival: a truly multi-generational celebration of music, art, culture and place across three days and founded on the core tenets of sustainability, community and creativity. Set in the emerald hinterland of Merimbula's and Pambula's fabled beaches, Wanderer is a festival for everyone and comprising three unique spaces: Wanderer, The Lost Lands and the Main Stage. The line-up includes acts such as Wolfmother, Ziggy Alberts, DMA's, The Dandy Warhols, Sarah Blasko, Josh Pyke, and DZ Deathrays - to name a few. Tickets on sale at wanderer.com.au/tickets/
Unlocking The Doors
September 30
Advertisement
Wollongong band 'Unlocking The Doors' appear in a mesmerising tribute to the eclectic and provocative music and poetry of Jim Morrison and the Doors. Considered one of the most authentic and entertaining Australian tribute shows, Unlocking the Doors continue to reprise the energy, mayhem and psychedelia of the late 60s, amassing a growing legion of fans and much critical acclaim. Doors open 8pm at Club Sapphire. Tickets $35 + B.F at www.stickytickets.com.au/08ir9/unlocking_the_doors.aspx
Eden Whale Festival
October 7-9
The Eden Whale Festival is an annual event, celebrating the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Steeped in whaling history and unspoilt coastal wilderness, Eden is one of the few places to see whales feed. The festival combines whale watching experiences with onshore activities to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the festival parade, hands-on family fun, outdoor entertainment, photography, film, music, seafood, local produce and so much more. Check out edenwhalefestival.com.au/ for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.