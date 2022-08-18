Get your Game Face on for Fling's new youth performance

Be daring, playful and bring your Game Face to Fling Physical Theatre's latest youth production.
Performed by the company's youngest members, ages 7-13, and full of play, Game Face is fuelled by the joy of moving and the importance of play in our lives.
It is being presented as part of Art Month Sapphire Coast, in partnership with Create NSW, Regional Arts NSW and South East Arts.
There are five performances - August 20, 3.30pm and 6pm; August 26, 6pm; and August 27, 3.30 and 6pm
Tickets: $10 (concession) and $45 are available here.
Game Face is directed by Fling's dance development officer Beth Lane.
Her piece is a collaboration with YFLING and FLUX Creators, the youngest members of Fling.
The performers play physical games created by Melbourne game maker Tim Snowdon.
Dancers are prompted by a visual language displayed on cards, directing their movement in real time. They also make live choices in response to graphics by local designer Belinda Rosenbaum.
The production challenges the strategies of play, by encouraging a sense of freedom of movement and reveals connections and possibilities within the rules of the game.
As you enter Bega Indoor Stadium, you will realise you are inside a game arena, but who are the players? Who are the spectators? What are the rules?
"With all of Fling's creations, the young people are involved in the making," Ms Lane said.
"Even one of our nine-year-olds Xaani, who is not performing, is able to learn skills behind the scenes.
"Fling senior company members are involved as creative collaborators and supporting choreographers."
Eleven-year-old company member Nelly says Game Face was "like a giant game board".
"There are some parts where the audience can join in. It's getting adults and people who don't do many games, getting them to play, and it's fun, which is good for you," she said.
Bega Rotary Club will be operating a Canteen for each performance serving tea, coffee and cake - with cupcakes made by the FLING kids themselves.
For more information on Fling Physical Theatre, visit the website
