From lighthouses at the local pub, to Potoroo Palace by night - there are some fascinating ways to get involved in National Science Week this week.
The Sapphire Coast Science Festival returns with another packed program of citizen science and fascinating insights into the natural world around us.
Advertisement
The week of online forums and webinars, local field trips and informative in-person events coincides with National Science Week, Australia's annual celebration of science and technology.
Running each year in August, and coordinated by Inspiring Australia, National Science Week features more than 1000 events around Australia, including those delivered by universities, schools, research institutions, libraries, museums and science centres.
This year on the Sapphire Coast there are opportunities for everyone to get involved in many different kinds of science - formulating research questions, conducting scientific experiments, collecting and analysing data, interpreting results, and even making new discoveries.
The festival program is being presented by the Sapphire Coast Science and Sustainability Hub, Bournda Environmental Education Centre and Atlas of Life.
Through the Atlas of Life, people share what they observe from the nature around us to provide information for science and natural resource managers.
Our online symposiums invite people on the Sapphire Coast to hear fascinating presentations and discussions about citizen science and the related BioBlitz projects and join the growing, global citizen science community.
VIDEO, PHOTOS: Leave little 'white' whale alone says National Parks
There are in person events that include Science in the Pub featuring the life of a lighthouse engineer, an up close encounter with a tawny frogmouth, and a night tour of the mysterious world of our nocturnal marsupials among others.
"This year we have a great range of topics in our Sapphire Coast Science Festival, from meeting a tawny frogmouth in the feathers to a national BioBlitz Symposium, a look under the Tathra Wharf at citizen science projects here and as far away as Busselton and Blairgowrie," Libby Hepburn from Atlas of Life said.
"Come and learn about the fishers of the Amazon Basin or the studies of river turtles at Bellingen, learn about the secrets of a tawny frogmouth's life, and the mysterious world of sea slugs and rose-petalled bubble snails and the importance of our coastal mangroves - citizen science for everyone, where we live."
To se the full Sapphire Coast Science Festival program, visit atlasoflife.org.au/2022-national-science-week
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.