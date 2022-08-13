Bega District News
'White' whale calf a rare treat for South Coast

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated August 13 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:00am
Footage captured by Right Whale ID program volunteer drone operator Maree Jackson

Four pairs of mother-and-calf southern right whales have been seen in NSW waters so far this winter - but one pair is slapping up a frenzy on social media.

