Focus on our spectacular natural world for return of Atlas of Life photography competition

After a two-year break, it's again time to celebrate the wonder and beauty of our region's biodiversity.
Local naturalist group Atlas of Life is inviting everyone to submit your best photos of wild nature from across the region for its Coastal Wilderness 2022 Photo Competition.
Entry is simple and there are some great prizes on offer, including a two-night stay at luxurious glamping retreat Tanja Lagoon Camp, a restaurant voucher from Wheelers Seafood Restaurant, a guided photography walk with local eco-tourism outfit Navigate Expeditions, and whale watching expeditions with Sapphire Coastal Adventures.
Entry is open to all ages, and to residents and visitors to the Sapphire Coast alike.
The only requirement is that you are a registered contributor to the Atlas of Life in the Coastal Wilderness database in iNaturalist.
All images must have been taken within the Atlas of Life in the Coastal Wilderness region, which is from Nadgee in the south, to the Moruya River in the north, and west to the ranges.
Judges are David Gallan, Jess Taunton and Harrison Warne. All expert local photographers, with many years of practical experience.
They are awarded nature photographers and know what to look for in identifying outstanding images.
Coastal Wilderness 2022 Photo competition categories:
Head to the Atlas of Life Website to enter, and also view some of the spectacular images from previous years' competitions.
There is an easy form to use to enter, and entries close on August 31.
