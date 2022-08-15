Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Sapphire Coast whale watching season officially opens with cultural celebration, paddle out in Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Performers from Gumaraa Aboriginal Experience at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Sapphire Coast whale watching season

Words weren't needed at the official opening of the Sapphire Coast whale watching season at Bermagui on Saturday, August 13.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.