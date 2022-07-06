Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

The first event of the Sapphire Coast Whale Trail 2022 in Bermagui on August 13 will officially open this year's whale season

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:11am, first published July 6 2022 - 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The whale season will be officially opened at Bermagui on August 13 Photo: David Rogers Photography, courtesy of Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing

The Walawaani Muriya-Waraga launch event on Saturday, August 13, marks the official opening of the 2022 whale migration season. The announcement of the launch event on Thursday, July 14, coincides with the first sighting of whales earlier this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.