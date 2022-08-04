Three of the 10 organisations that received a Community Environment Grant from Bega Valley Shire Council this week operate around Bermagui.
The groups vary widely in experience, skills and longevity but all share an enjoyment of working together to protect the natural environment in their neighbourhoods.
Caring for Wallaga Lake Heights was formed during the 2019/20 bushfires.
"We met three times a day when we had no power and no comms, getting ready to fight the fire and evacuate," Peter Campbell, a member of the group, said.
"That brought us together and from that came Caring for Wallaga Lake Heights and the land care group."
He said the members have varying skills.
One member is knowledgeable about wildlife so with her specialist night-time camera, they conducted a wildlife survey.
The survey will continue given they now have a baseline.
"We have lots of ideas and enthusiasm for things genuinely useful in the shire," Mr Campbell said.
The group will spend some of the grant money getting specialist knowledge, such as a consultant botanist to teach them "what native plant species to concentrate on and which weeds matter and which don't".
Beauty Point Bushcare group has no need to spend its grant money on specialist knowledge.
The group's founder, Rebecca Rudd, has immense knowledge and experience in plant life through her time working for National Parks and Wildlife Services when she lived in the Shoalhaven region.
Members who join Ms Rudd twice a month to work on the bush on the foreshore of Wallaga Lake include a retired "career public servant" formerly from Canberra, retired nurses and a retired high school English teacher who is also a published poet and author.
Ms Rudd said she was so grateful to the council and the Far South Coast Landcare Association (FSCLA) for the opportunity to control weeds, notably lantana, at the Murunna Point headland.
Bermagui Dune Care has been running for 20 years, and has spent the last 10 revegetating Cuttagee Point and Setons Headland.
Group member Karen Joynes said the revegetation work is mostly done until council builds some tracks.
Like the other two groups, Bermagui Dune Care will spend some of the grant funding on contractors to do the heavy weeding and chemical treatment that is needed.
FSCLA received a $6000 grant which it will spend on tools to support the shire's working bees and to pay for contractors to do the work that volunteers should not have to do.
Jean Bentley, program manager at FSCLA, said the contractors also help improve communication across the group and "cross-pollination" of ideas.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
