LETTERS: Brown Mountain delays holding up region far too long

I am just writing to you as once again the Brown Mountain closures are causing chaos, people on Facebook are reporting a 50 minute travel time from the bottom to Pipers Lookout!
We are in 2024 and the Far South Coast residents have had to deal with this mountain closure issue for way too long, not to mention the discouragement to our tourism and trade that utilise this route.
This is a state and federal government issue and like everything in the past, the city is more important so the dollars and major works end up there time after time.
How long do we have to wait to have a greater, more reliable route to the country's capital, or our best route to Sydney.
Batemans Bay to Canberra (Kings Highway) has had a significant amount thrown at it over the years, I would like to know the comparisons.
For how long in total have the lights been on the mountain in a stop-go, and the barriers in place, and how long do they expect to stay there?
And finally what is our Member of Bega doing and does he not travel to Canberra, or federal Member Kristy McBain?
Build the better road and the Bega Valley will grow!
It's only a matter of time before its lack of stability in stormy conditions claims a life, then who is going to put their hand up?
The enormous crowd at this week's Anzac commemoration in Bega was treated to four fabulous presentations by the Year 6 school leaders from Bega Public School, with each kid also telling of their personal links to an ex-serviceman.
This, of course, makes Anzac Day relevant to them, but also reinforced for everyone else how widespread the impact of Australia's participation in various overseas conflicts has been on so many of our families.
Well done kids. Well done the Bega RSL sub-branch.
Interesting that we get a lot of warnings about Forestry, NPWS, and cultural burns regarding the smoke hazard to which we may be exposed. However, people are still allowed to burn in wood fired heaters.
The smoke, particulate material and appalling smell from these appliances is much worse than any bushfire smoke.
Can councils regulate wood fired heaters better so residents have to register the heater and have it serviced and cleaned on a regular basis. Thank you.
Why don't your reporters such as Sophia McCaughan who reported the dead horses found at a NSW property, report what is actually happening in the Kosciuszko National Park at the hands of the NPWS right now!
As of this morning there were no less than five helicopters sent in to slaughter by aerial attack the very few remaining wild horses in the NPWS' own identified retention zone of the park where 3000 wild brumbies are meant to be retained as per legislation.
It is despicable, unnecessary, cruel, inhumane and illegal behaviour on the part of the NPWS and NSW government.
On, March 27, our cruise ship (The Norwegian Spirit) docked in Eden. Another couple and my husband, and I were disappointed that all tours were filled by the time we left the ship.
We decided to walk through town and perhaps get a Uber. We passed the home of Vicki McCredie who was outside tending her garden.
We asked her to tell us a destination we could enter into Uber that would take us on a scenic drive. She immediately insisted on taking us herself.
The four of us piled into her car and she drove us to Towamba. We were thrilled to see the gorgeous shoreline, kangaroos and a wallaby along the way.
We enjoyed her homemade cookies, tea, and hospitality. We had such a lovely time - it was the highlight of our vacation.
Thank you to Vicki and the lovely town of Eden. We will always remember our unexpected tour of Eden and the surrounding area.
I am resident in UK and spend a quarter of each year on the South Coast. I am disturbed by constantly reading about Australia going cashless.
When in Australia I use cash, solely. If the economy goes cashless will the Australian government reimburse me for exchange rate penalties and foreign transaction fees incurred by my use of my foreign credit card?
I can't imagine stopping for a coffee if the cost is almost doubled by fees. This could be a serious problem for the tourist industry.
