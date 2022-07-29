Residents in Bega and Tathra will soon enjoy greatly improved drinking water with confirmation of a construction tender for a new treatment plant.
Following last week's council meeting, the successful tenderer for the new $20.8million water treatment plant was announced as Laurie Curran Water.
The plant will introduce filtration and UV disinfection to the Bega-Tathra water system for the first time.
Cr Tony Allen said it was wonderful news for water users in Bega and down through system to Tathra.
He called it a "marvellous step forward", adding that Bega Valley residents were well off both in terms of supply and now quality of water.
Cr Mitchell Nadin said it was a reason people should want to get on to council for these big infrastructure projects.
"It will be the first proper filtered water since settlement," he said.
"This will be the next piece of the puzzle; it is the core of what we do.
"We are a water authority, as well as being a council."
Cr Nadin also acknowledged the efforts made by previous state member Andrew Constance towards getting the water project off the ground.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the project, jointly funded with $15.2million from the NSW government's Safe and Secure Program and $5.6million from Bega Valley Shire Council, would deliver "high-quality, filtered water to improve water security across the South Coast".
"Getting a builder on board who will spearhead the design and construction of the water treatment plant is an important milestone, enabling the project to be shovel ready by March next year, which is great news for the region," Mr Anderson said.
"Building a plant that is fit for the 21st Century will deliver up to 9.5 megalitres of top quality drinking water each day, catering for high demand particularly over the summer months and school holidays when tourism is booming."
The project includes four new bores that are deeper and better designed to handle flooding. In addition, council is funding the installation of 300 kilowatt solar panels to power the plant and pumps and reduce the region's carbon footprint.
This is the next step of a plan to deliver treated and filtered water to all of our town water networks- BVSC water and sewer services manager Chris Best
Council's water and sewerage services manager, Chris Best said improving water quality and security for all residents was a priority.
"This is the next step of a plan to deliver treated and filtered water to all of our town water networks," Mr Best said.
"Working closely with the NSW government, we are now able to build a plant in Bega that will improve the water quality and adapt to increased demand and population growth over the next 25 years.
"Further collaboration with the NSW government will deliver the Brogo-Bermagui water treatment plant next year and a Yellow Pinch facility in 2027. Add to this our council-funded Bemboka plant and you get shire-wide improvements for town water customers."
The Bega Water Treatment Plant provides water to approximately 8000 customers in Bega, North Bega, Tarraganda, Kalaru, Tathra, Tathra River Estate and Mogareeka.
Design work will begin shortly with construction expected to start in early 2023 and be finished by September 2024.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
