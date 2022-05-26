Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Have your say on Bega Valley Council's long-term water and sewer strategy

Updated May 26 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bemboka water treatment plant was the first to offer filtration in 2019. Photo: supplied

Providing an affordable and high level of service is the focus of a new water and sewer long-term strategy currently on exhibition on Bega Valley Shire Council's website.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.