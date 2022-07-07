Far South Coast community rallies to have Social Justice Advocates' housing units installed as quick as a flash

The units come as a container kit and fold out on hinges. The bathroom and kitchenette both come with plumb fittings. The plumbers then hook up a hot water service to the outside, build the gas fittings, and then connect the sewerage and water. Each unit will be built a timber veranda, some with steps and some with a ramp, and SJA has been donated steel roofing to make an additional roof on tops of the two Pambula units. Photo: supplied