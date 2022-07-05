Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

AJ Collins, Director of Surgery at Bega's South East Regional Hospital, is making his 15th trip as a volunteer for Mercy Ships

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:00am, first published July 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate Professor AJ Collins (right) specialises in treating thyroid conditions such as goitre.

Bega surgeon AJ Collins is about to embark on his 15th trip as a volunteer with Mercy Ships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.