Cobargo to celebrate 100 years of the Country Women's Association with op-shop 'old style' ball

To celebrate 100 years of the invaluable work of the Country Women's Association, Cobargo CWA has decided to host an op-shop ball.
To celebrate the event, the CWA has encouraged residents from around the district to purchase their outfit from local second hand shop The Bowerbird, or other op shops in the region.
The ball will be held at the at the Cobargo School of Arts Hall on Saturday July 16 from 7pm.
Far South Coast CWA president and Cobargo secretary Lynn Lawson said the event would be Cobargo CWA's contribution to the 100 year celebration, and would be like an 'old time ball'.
"In the 'old days' Cobargo used to have a ball every July and so in conjunction with our local Bowerbird op shop - who is doing a wonderful display of ball gowns at the moment - we're saying come along, it's $10 a person and get your outfit from the Bowerbird.
"So we're expecting people to dress up, it's a proper ball! Even the guys can frock up if they want.
"Every branch is invited to do something different, so for example Tilba is doing a morning tea in the shadow of Gulaga, and a lot of the other branches are doing morning teas or high teas," said Ms Lawson.
Candelo band Kitty Kat and the Band of Thieves has been invited to play at the ball, and Ms Lawson said there was likely to be ball dancing, waltzes, and barn dancing.
"It's the old style ball where you have a table and you bring your own food and your own drink and just join in and have a wow," she said.
There will also be door prizes for the best outfit and other special prizes on the night. Tea, coffee, and water to be provided.
To book a table of up to eight people, or place at the ball, please email cwa.cobargo@gmail.com
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
