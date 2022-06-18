Quaama holds first seasonal community fair since Black Summer bushfires devastated district

Around two and a half years on from the devastating Black Summer bushfires, and Quaama village on the Far South Coast of NSW is showing just how resilient and thriving the community continues to be.
The COVID-19 pandemic made it extremely difficult for people to get together after the fires as community rebuilding and recovery events were often cancelled or postponed.
On Saturday June 18, Quaama held its first seasonal community fair day since the fires and for some it was the first time they had seen so many people gathered at the Quaama School of Arts Hall post bushfires.
There were market stalls selling fresh produce and locally grown flowers, second-hand wares, art and craft, homemade goods, as well as delicious food and baked goods.
The entertainment was brought about by musicians, the choir, circus performers, and people were also given the opportunity to hand forge a leaf for the memorial Community Tree Project.
Fairgoers were also met with a visit from Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland.
The fair was held thanks to the organisation efforts of members of the Quaama Progress Association, which provides support to community groups and has been helping to distribute funds for community focused bushfire recovery events.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
