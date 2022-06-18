Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Quaama holds first seasonal community fair since Black Summer bushfires devastated district

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:33am, first published June 18 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Video by Ellouise Bailey

Around two and a half years on from the devastating Black Summer bushfires, and Quaama village on the Far South Coast of NSW is showing just how resilient and thriving the community continues to be.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.