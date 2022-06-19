Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

New multi-purpose centre and squash courts opened at Pambula

Updated June 19 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yogis, martial arts students, table tennis players and squash aficionados can now take advantage of a new multi-use sports facility in Pambula.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.