Rock fisherman winched to safety at Tathra

A rock fisherman has been winched to safety after getting into strife at Tathra Headland today, Saturday, June 18.
Toll SouthCare Rescue Helicopter 202 was tasked to Tathra at 9.40am to assist in the retrieval of the man, who is believed to be a visitor from Melbourne.
He was reportedly washed off the rocks and injured his leg.
A Toll spokeswoman said the man was winched safely aboard and then flown to Canberra Hospital for treatment.
The rescue comes just days after a rock fisherman narrowly escaped drowning after being washed from rocks near Batemans Bay on June 12 in hazardous sea conditions.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
