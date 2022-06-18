Bega District News
Rock fisherman winched to safety at Tathra

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated June 18 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:16am
Video by Terry Dixon

A rock fisherman has been winched to safety after getting into strife at Tathra Headland today, Saturday, June 18.

