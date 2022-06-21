Bega's Spiral Gallery to open popular Plethora of Postcards exhibition for 2022

Spiral Gallery in Bega will open its popular Plethora of Postcards exhibition and competition on Friday, June 24.
The exhibition will be in its 11th annual iteration, with just over 400 entries already submitted to be displayed during the show.
Exhibition team member Claudia Tasche, said the idea behind the exhibition was that artists create their works by hand, rather than having created digital prints. This has ensured that each of the pieces were unique.
"We just really want people to work on that very small scale, which can be a challenge in of itself," she said.
"It's open to any type of materials or medium they want to use. It could be felted, it could be textile, it could be watercolour, pen - anything really."
A lot of the entries have been submitted by Bega Valley artists who often create artwork for exhibitions at Spiral Gallery. Some of the well-known artists who often submit included Veronica O'Leary, Ray Hamilton, and Jane Aliendi - to name a few.
Artists have submitted up to 10 entries per person and each artwork has to be the size of a postcard, 10.5cm by 14. 8cm. Three dimensional works must have been made with a A6 postcard-sized base and be no more than 5cm in height.
The exhibition includes various postcard categories, including a general category, those for younger artists, those that fall into the 3D category, as well as those that have been created for the special food theme this year.
There have also been entries from schools around the district, as well as ceramic tiles created by young artists at Bandicoot Pottery through a grant from Bega Valley Shire Council's community recovery fund.
The first day of the exhibition is Friday June 24, with visitors able submit an 'expression of interest' for up to two postcards they would like to purchase, however the official opening for purchases will be on Saturday June 25, from 10am until to 4pm.
By midday Saturday, those who have submitted their EOI will be notified if the work hasn't been sold and will be given first preference to purchase the artwork.
The postcards will be priced between $5 and $100, with most artworks priced around $30- $45. Last year, the gallery also displayed some pieces online through social media that were purchased from buyers living as far as Sydney.
On viewing the exhibition, individuals can also choose to vote in the People's Choice category, with other categories to be judged by Bega Valley artist Tanja Riese.
Awards have been provided by various local art suppliers and framing businesses, as well as restaurants to celebrate this year's food theme.
The exhibition runs at Spiral Gallery, 47 Church St, from Friday June 24 until Tuesday, July 19 2022.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
