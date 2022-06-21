Meet Judy Winter: Memories of a Kameruka Estate tour guide

Interest in the history of Kameruka has always been strong and in years gone by, strong enough to accommodate regular tours by coach loads of holiday makers to the area.
Judy Winter now lives in Bega but until two years ago she was in Candelo and it was from there that she travelled to Kameruka and worked as a tour guide for 10 years.
"I was one of the tour guides, Shirley Slater did it for a number of years," Ms Winter said.
I've done a lot in my time. I was a book keeper at the time when you wrote things down, but that period at Kameruka was the happiest time.- Judy Winter, Kameruka tour guide
"I was asked to step in, to help out and it was such a great job. I was helped by Frank and Odile [Foster, the owners of Kameruka until 2007] and once they realised I was okay with it, I was a regular tour guide," she said.
"Tour companies would come to the South Coast and as part of the deal there would be a two hour visit to Kameruka; they came from all over NSW and the ACT," Ms Winter said.
"It was interesting. We would take people to the hall and they would be chatting and someone would say 'my grandfather was a cheese maker here'. Then we would go to the cricket field and the original buildings and then ended up at the church. Everyone loved it," she said.
"I've done a lot in my time. I was a book keeper at the time when you wrote things down, but that period at Kameruka was the happiest time."
Coach tours often had tight schedules to maintain and once people started looking around Kameruka it could be difficult trying to get everyone out of buildings and back on the coach, but Ms Winter developed a trick to help the drivers round up their passengers.
Always finishing at the church, it could be difficult to get people to leave as they looked at the plaques, and admired the charming little church and its interior.
I had a coach tour with 40 Macedonians. The men were very big, over 6 foot, and they filled the church. Then this tiny little lady spoke up and through an interpreter asked if she could sing.- Judy Winter, Kameruka tour guide
It was then that Ms Winter would offer to ring the bell, telling everyone it was best heard from outside. The driver would be ready to encourage everyone back on the coach.
Ms Winter said there were many instances she remembered from her 10 years as a tour guide, but a couple in particular stand out.
"I had a coach tour with 40 Macedonians. The men were very big, over 6 foot, and they filled the church. Then this tiny little lady spoke up and through an interpreter asked if she could sing," Ms Winter said.
"She stepped forward and started to sing in the most wonderful voice. Everyone stopped talking and they all started to join in. It was really wonderful."
Through the interpreter the singer said she hoped it was okay, as she had been singing a Catholic hymn, Ms Winter recalled.
"There was another time when a string quintet, part of a Russian Orchestra played in the church. It was a very hot day and the church was packed," Ms Winter said.
Although the work was seasonal, during the season, it could be very busy. Ms Winter did two days a week and another guide did another two or three days.
"There could be several tours, sometimes three in a day and each tour was two hours," Ms Winter said explaining they had to ensure they didn't all end up in the same spot at the same time.
Ms Winters spent 10 years as a guide from 1997 to 2007 when Frank and Odile Foster sold the property.
"Not only were Frank and Odile my employers, they were my friends. I have beautiful memories of being part of that whole Kameruka family; that's what they made it feel like and it was like my family to me," Ms Winter said.
