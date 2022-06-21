Jellat's annual corn harvest as seen from the air is an eye-catching image of rural life.
So much so that a local photographer's capture is among the 12 winners named this week in the Rural Aid "Spirit of the Bush" photography competition.
Cliff Shipton is making a name for himself in the Bega Valley and beyond for his spectacular rural photography, in particular his drone shots highlighting a new perspective on images of farming life those of us on the ground may take for granted.
His shot of Ben Underhill from Mountainvale Ag Contracting harvesting corn on the Gowings' property south-east of Bega is a case in point.
The patterns and straight lines of a corn crop as it's being harvested are only hinted at from ground level.
But through the lens of Mr Shipton's DJI Mavic Air 2 they take on a whole new perspective.
"I love the patterns, the straight lines. I like to get the angles, whether it's a bridge or a road, stretching corner to corner. It looks so appealing," Mr Shipton told Australian Community Media.
"When the corn's in, it's all straight rows and everything is perfection. Then when it's being harvested it's all go, go, go.
"I was doing some film work for them and I somehow managed to jag it [the photo]. They move pretty quickly!"
The resulting shot was named as one of 12 winners in the Spirit of the Bush competition, all of which will appear in Rural Aid's 2023 fundraising calendar to be distributed across the country.
"I feel over the moon," Mr Shipton said.
"They had 1100 entries this year so to be in the final 12 winners, I'm pretty stoked."
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said it was heartening to see so many quality captures and that it was getting harder to select winners every year.
"The Spirit of the Bush competition attracts photos from every corner of the country and reflects every part of life on the land," Mr Warlters said.
"It's mesmerising to see the highs and lows of farm life reflected in action shots, sweeping horizons and moments of quiet reflection.
"It's great to see a theme of hope emerge from our images this year. The winning photos tell a story of both work and play.
"Events like harvest and planting are featured, as well as moments of rest, relaxation, and recreation.
"It's fantastic to see so many jaw-dropping entries from West Australia in particular. Queensland and New South Wales' snappers also feature heavily in the winner's circle.
"A huge congratulations to our talented winners who will now have their photos used in Rural Aid's 2023 calendar," Mr Warlters said
The Rural Aid 2023 calendar will be available for purchase and pre-order later this year.
Proceeds will directly support Rural Aid's range of programs to help farmers and their families.
Mr Shipton said he uses a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone to capture his stunning images.
"It's in my ute all the time. It's always charged and ready to go if I ever see something."
While not a farmer himself, he said he grew up on the land and often lends a hand on properties owned by his family.
"I love the land and all things rural," he said of his fascination of photographing rural scenes.
He said he had been working on his photography for the past 3-4 years, making a little money "as a side hustle".
"Working for the council five days a week keeps me entertained, but I'd like to have photography as my day job!" he said with a chuckle.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
