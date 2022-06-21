Bega District News
Narooma artist's time lapse of skies over Wagonga Inlet on exhibition in Canberra

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 21 2022
Artwork showcasing Narooma's skies on display in Canberra

Narooma artist Cat Wilson's work 'Sky Eternal' is on exhibition in Canberra for the first time.

James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

