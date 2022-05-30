Major track damage stalls racing on Sapphire Coast; kart club calls for help

Damage to the Sapphire Coast Kart Club's track at Frogs Hollow is yet to be repaired as the club struggles to raise enough funds for the major work.
As the club conducted track maintenance in preparation for the first round of the year in early February, it came across some issues needing attention.
Advertisement
However, it turned out that parts of the track were unstable underneath and the maintenance work caused the track to sink and crack in places, rendering it unusable.
It's believed the track south of Bega suffered the same issues as our local roads following heavy rains in recent months, with water damage under the asphalt surface creating weak points and cracks.
Now four months later and the club is struggling to raise enough funds to make the significant repairs needed.
It has already missed out on three club race meets and hosting the opening round of the Premier State Cup, a two-day gala event that was meant to take place earlier in May.
"After running a great Junior Sprockets event in January we gained more interest from cadets and juniors which meant 2022 was going to be a great year for our junior categories," club secretary-treasurer Janifer Hutchinson said.
"The 2022 Club Championship season was due to kick off on February 6 and we had already gained interest with entrants ready to hit the track, many locals had entered and some entrants were travelling down from Sydney and Wollongong.
"Sadly due to the works these children have had to wait patiently to hit the track again."
Particularly challenging is that the volunteer-run club earns the majority of its income through memberships and race days.
"We're sending emails and chasing sponsors. But with no track, people aren't taking up memberships and we can't hold race days until it's repaired," Ms Hutchinson said.
Sapphire Coast Kart Club is seeking assistance from the public through a GoFundMe page as well as its annual raffle with more than $3500 in prizes donated by local businesses and supporters to be won.
The GoFundMe page can be accessed by clicking here. Tickets in the raffle are available online here
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.