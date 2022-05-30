Bega District News
Major track damage stalls racing on Sapphire Coast; kart club calls for help

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
Sapphire Coast Kart Club's track at Frogs Hollow has been out of action for months as the club struggles to fund repairs.

Damage to the Sapphire Coast Kart Club's track at Frogs Hollow is yet to be repaired as the club struggles to raise enough funds for the major work.

Local News

