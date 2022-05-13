Students learn to be safer Snowy Mountains drivers

From safe driving on mountain roads to fitting snow chains, students across the region learnt valuable lessons in Snowy Hydro's annual youth driver program recently.
For four years Snowy Hydro has partnered with Driving Solutions to provide local students with young driver training. This month more than 275 local young people participated in the program, which helps prepare Learner and Provisional drivers for the driving conditions they face on Snowy Mountains roads.
Since its inception, the Snowy Hydro Young Driver Program has provided more than 1600 local students with the opportunity to improve their driving skills and become safer drivers.
Snowy Hydro CEO and managing director Paul Broad said the program demonstrated Snowy Hydro's continued commitment to the safety and wellbeing of young people living in the Snowy Mountains region.
"The Snowy Hydro Young Driver Program delivers learning exercises and activities that give our local kids the skills and knowledge to help keep them safe on our unique and at times, challenging, mountain roads," Mr Broad said.
"These young and inexperienced drivers gain so much from the program - it's really valuable and we at Snowy Hydro are proud to play a part in ensuring greater safety on the roads where we live and work."
The program covered topics such as correct seating position and the importance of understanding the difference between vehicles with anti-lock brake systems (ABS) and those without ABS.
Students were taught when to fit snow chains on their vehicles while travelling in snow and ice conditions. They were also shown the correct way to use and fit snow chains.
The activities and exercises provided useful and practical knowledge to assist the students when behind the wheel. Topics included driver attitudes and the effects of distractions when driving, such as mobile phones, passengers and vehicle navigation.
Other practical skills were also discussed including how to understand correct and incorrect tyre pressure on their vehicles.
