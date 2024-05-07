Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Telstra extends 3G closure deadline to August 31

Updated May 7 2024 - 8:31pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Telstra has announced it will extend the deadline of its 3G network shutoff by two months to ensure every customer has had ample opportunity to upgrade their devices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.