Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega High students 'grateful' for youth driver safety course

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
May 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega High Year 11 students Indiana Cook and Monique Gibbons say the were grateful for the youth driver safety course for high school students. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

Bega High Year 11 students Indiana Cook and Monique Gibbons say they are grateful for a youth driver safety course that helped them realise the impact of car crashes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.