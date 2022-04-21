Council responds to community concerns about condition of New Buildings Road near Wyndham

Wyndham residents have expressed their concerns over the condition of New Buildings Road after heavy rainfalls over the last few weeks left the road significantly deteriorated, with one resident even reporting damage to her vehicle.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.