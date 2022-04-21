Bega District News
Kameruka Lane works delayed after assessment revealed possibility of Aboriginal artefacts

By Ellouise Bailey
Updated April 21 2022 - 7:01am, first published 3:00am
Bega Valley Shire Council has revealed regular maintenance grading work was been suspended on Kameruka Lane while it undergoes the process to gain an Aboriginal Heritage Impact Permit after artefacts were found during initial assessments to seal the road.

Bega Valley Shire Council were informed the process to gain the permit might take up to 40 weeks to complete and includes extensive consultation with the Local Aboriginal Land Council. Photo: John Logus
Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

