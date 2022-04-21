Kameruka Lane works delayed after assessment revealed possibility of Aboriginal artefacts

Bega Valley Shire Council has revealed regular maintenance grading work was been suspended on Kameruka Lane while it undergoes the process to gain an Aboriginal Heritage Impact Permit after artefacts were found during initial assessments to seal the road.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
