Updated: Bega Valley road closures following heavy rain, rising rivers

Heavy rainfall over the weekend saw road closures around Bega Valley Shire. In Bega on Saturday February 26 there was 20.2mm of rain recorded, with 53.8mm on Sunday February 27. Cobargo rainfall was recorded at 20.2mm on Saturday and 53.8mm on Sunday. Merimbula saw even higher levels of rain recorded with 34.6mm on Saturday and 68.2mm on Sunday. In Bermagui Saturday's recordings were 11mm on Saturday and 36.4mm on Sunday. READ ALSO: Constant showers, coupled with 'muggy' high humidity weather The heavy rain has resulted in the following road closures: The roads that have been re-opened as of 7.30am Monday, February 28, include: People are reminded to never try and cross flood water. The rain is expected to continue into the next few days before easing on Friday, March 4.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpjNA2Cmu22DVuiZGrfzMZ/b9aa677f-c90a-4f1b-b465-7d8a63a7c8a9.jpg/r0_3_1195_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg