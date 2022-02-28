Updated: Bega Valley road closures following heavy rain, rising rivers
Heavy rainfall over the weekend saw road closures around Bega Valley Shire.
In Bega on Saturday February 26 there was 20.2mm of rain recorded, with 53.8mm on Sunday February 27.
Cobargo rainfall was recorded at 20.2mm on Saturday and 53.8mm on Sunday.
Merimbula saw even higher levels of rain recorded with 34.6mm on Saturday and 68.2mm on Sunday.
In Bermagui Saturday's recordings were 11mm on Saturday and 36.4mm on Sunday.
The heavy rain has resulted in the following road closures:
- Tathra Bermagui Road is closed at the Wapengo Causeway, Wapengo
- Poplar Avenue, Bega is closed at the junction with Valley Street
- Poplar Avenue, Bega is closed at the junction with Carp Street
- Jacksonia Grove, Bega is closed
- East Street, Bega is closed at the racecourse causeway
- Angledale Road is closed at Jaunceys Bridge
The roads that have been re-opened as of 7.30am Monday, February 28, include:
- Angledale Road at Pope's Hole Bridge
- Carp Street, Bega from Swan Street to Kirkland Avenue
- Bega Street, Bega from Auckland Street to Poplar Avenue
- Buckajo Road at Springvale Close
- Buckajo Road at Grosses Creek Road
- Bega Tathra Road at Glebe Lagoon, Bega.
People are reminded to never try and cross flood water. The rain is expected to continue into the next few days before easing on Friday, March 4.